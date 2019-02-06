<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Vinyl Window Replacement Gives State College Home Better Energy Efficiency

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on February 6, 2019

Before

before image of state college home with new vinyl windows and patio door

After

after image of patio door on state college home with new vinyl windows and patio door

Project Scope

The homeowner of this State College, PA home wanted a window and patio door replacement that would give them better energy efficiency but not change the overall aesthetic of the home. We installed vinyl casement windows throughout the home which matched the previous windows perfectly.

We also installed a sliding patio door for this project. Both the new windows and new patio door have provided better energy efficiency and updated the aesthetic of the home.




