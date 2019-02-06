Vinyl Window Replacement Gives State College Home Better Energy Efficiency
on February 6, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
State College, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of Home & Patio
Products Used:
The homeowner of this State College, PA home wanted a window and patio door replacement that would give them better energy efficiency but not change the overall aesthetic of the home. We installed vinyl casement windows throughout the home which matched the previous windows perfectly.
We also installed a sliding patio door for this project. Both the new windows and new patio door have provided better energy efficiency and updated the aesthetic of the home.
