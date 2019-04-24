<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Window to Patio Door Transformation in State College

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on April 24, 2019

Before

state college - patio update - before

After

state college home - patio update - after

Project Scope

These State College, Pennsylvania, homeowners wanted to replace their double-hung windows with easier access to their outdoor patio space by installing hinged french patio doors with casement windows placed on either side.

Beautiful new french doors and casement windows brighten up the home and allow for the greater function of getting out to the patio area. It's the perfect addition to Saturday barbecues!




