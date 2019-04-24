Window to Patio Door Transformation in State College
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on April 24, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
State College, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio area
Products Used:
Casement Windows, Wood Windows, Hinged French Patio Doors, Architect Series French Doors
These State College, Pennsylvania, homeowners wanted to replace their double-hung windows with easier access to their outdoor patio space by installing hinged french patio doors with casement windows placed on either side.
Beautiful new french doors and casement windows brighten up the home and allow for the greater function of getting out to the patio area. It's the perfect addition to Saturday barbecues!
