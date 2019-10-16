<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Wood and Vinyl Replacement Windows Blend into State College Home

on October 16, 2019

Before

Old bow window with traditional grille pattern

After

New white bow window with traditional grille pattern

Project Scope

This State College, Pennsylvania, homeowner needed a new bow window and some other windows in their home replaced in order to improve the energy efficiency and upgrade the overall look of home

The homeowner wanted both Pella® Architect Series and Pella® 250 Series windows for different areas of their home.

We were able to match the two window styles in a way that they blended with each other and the home. The homeowner is ecstatic with the final product and the look of their home.




