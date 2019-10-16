Wood and Vinyl Replacement Windows Blend into State College Home
October 16, 2019
on October 16, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
State College, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
The entire front and side of the home
Products Used:
This State College, Pennsylvania, homeowner needed a new bow window and some other windows in their home replaced in order to improve the energy efficiency and upgrade the overall look of home
The homeowner wanted both Pella® Architect Series and Pella® 250 Series windows for different areas of their home.
We were able to match the two window styles in a way that they blended with each other and the home. The homeowner is ecstatic with the final product and the look of their home.
