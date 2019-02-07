<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Wood Window Replacement Brightens South Hills Home

Posted on February 7, 2019

on February 7, 2019

energy efficient wood windows

Project Scope

This South Hills, Pennsylvania, homeowner needed a full home window replacement due to lack of energy efficiency from the old windows in the home.

We installed wood casement windows throughout the home.

The new wood windows have brightened the overall home and improved energy efficiency. 




