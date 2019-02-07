Wood Window Replacement Brightens South Hills Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on February 7, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
South Hills, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
This South Hills, Pennsylvania, homeowner needed a full home window replacement due to lack of energy efficiency from the old windows in the home.
We installed wood casement windows throughout the home.
The new wood windows have brightened the overall home and improved energy efficiency.
