Wood Windows Renovate Pittsburgh Park Mansions
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on July 20, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Business
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Pittsburgh, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Building
Products Used:
Architect Series Wood Windows
The old windows in the local Pittsburgh Park Mansion apartment building were needing to be replaced. Our Pella team worked to replace the out of date windows are park of a beautiful renovation. The Architect Series wood windows matched the interior wonderfully and gave the building the extra energy efficiency that it needed. Our Architect Series wood windows were the perfect answer for beauty, historical accuracy, and energy efficiency.
