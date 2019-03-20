<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Wood Windows with Attention to Detail for Clinton Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on March 20, 2019

Before

before image of clinton home with new wood casement windows

After

another after image of clinton home with new wood casement windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Clinton, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Bedroom and Hallway

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows, Wood Windows

The homeowner of this Clinton, PA home needed new windows with better energy efficiency. They were excited to have the opportunity to upgrade the style and quality of their windows. We installed wood casement with added design elements to complement the home's beautiful interior and attention to detail. Simulated divided light grilles were added to create the traditional look of divided-light windowpanes. The beautiful new windows have upgraded the overall aesthetic of the home and improved energy efficiency.








