Wood Windows with Attention to Detail for Clinton Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on March 20, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Clinton, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Bedroom and Hallway
Products Used:
The homeowner of this Clinton, PA home needed new windows with better energy efficiency. They were excited to have the opportunity to upgrade the style and quality of their windows. We installed wood casement with added design elements to complement the home's beautiful interior and attention to detail. Simulated divided light grilles were added to create the traditional look of divided-light windowpanes. The beautiful new windows have upgraded the overall aesthetic of the home and improved energy efficiency.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.