Amazing experience with Pella. I wanted 100% fiberglass, custom windows, in black, and Pella had the perfect product. From sales to ordering to install, the process was seamless (even when the install occurred in sub-zero weather). When they estimated the project, they made sure the costs were inline with my budget and that I was aware of all available options (like in-glass blinds). The final product looks great and was a necessary component for an extensive kitchen renovation.

TROY ADAMSON IN PLYMOUTH

POSTED ON 03/21/2022