Easy to operate and versatile in style — traditional and modern homes alike can get in on the fun — popular hinged, or French, patio doors beautifully connect indoors and outdoors, or one room to another.
- Quality put to the testPella doors are made for you with meticulous care and tested beyond requirements. Each hinged French patio door design is tested thousands of times, so you get doors you can trust and a design that withstands whatever life brings.
Peace of mindOur french doors and hinged patio doors are built to last and backed by some of the best warranties in the business. From product selection to installation to service, your Pella showroom will be there if anything goes wrong.
Customized with you in mind
Every Pella hinged french patio door is custom-made, specifically for you. Choose between inswing or outswing hinges, operable or fixed configurations and traditional or contemporary styles. With more materials, colors and options than other brands, you can let your inner interior designer roam free.
At your free in-home consultation, your Pella Windows & Doors expert will:
- Show you design, material and color options.
- Measure your windows.
- Explain your installation day process.
- Give you a quote for your replacement windows.
Our certified experts are specially trained to install Pella Windows correctly and quickly. They’ll be with you from start to finish, ensuring you’re happy with your project and leaving your home cleaner than they found it.
The Pella salesperson was knowledgeable and honest. The price was reasonable without any special deals. The office kept us aware of the installation schedule. The French doors were high quality. The installation crew did an excellent job. The doors have a good warranty. We are very pleased with the process and the result.
MIKE RICHMOND IN LENEXA, KS
POSTED ON 12/11/2020
We're very happy with the French doors we ordered for our heritage home. The doors are high-quality and beautiful. Ryan was professional, listened carefully, and did a wonderful job at guiding us through the process of choosing the best doors for our home. The whole experience was quite enjoyable. Highly recommended!
MARIEKE MUR IN LONDON, ON
POSTED ON 08/04/2021
Would like to thank DJ Moss and Pella for a phenomenal job! Beautiful hinged patio doors look great on our deck!
NICK B IN CANFIELD, OH
POSTED ON 02/10/2022
Brian Kelley from Pella was great to talk with about our patio project and the possible patio door options we could choose from. He was the ultimate professional, very knowledgeable and polite/courteous throughout our conversation.
GERALD KONG IN COLUMBUS, OH
POSTED ON 12/29/2021
We know buying windows is a big decision. And there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution. We’re committed to finding the right windows to meet the unique needs of you, your home and your budget.
- No Mess, No Guess Installation DayOur certified experts are specially-trained to install Pella windows correctly and quickly. They’ll be with you from start to finish, ensuring you’re happy with your project and leaving your home cleaner than they found it.
- Pella Care GuaranteeAt Pella, our windows are designed with passion, innovated with purpose, built with integrity and backed by the industry’s best warranties. From product to installation to service, our warranties are designed to give you peace-of-mind that if something goes wrong, we’ll be there.
- Simple, Step-by-Step ProcessWe want the window replacement process to be an easy journey towards your dream home. Our advisors offer expert advice every step of the way — from color to hardware, and every detail in between.
