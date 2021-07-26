If you’re looking for new windows, look to the style that started it all. Beloved for their simplicity and practicality, single-hung windows have withstood the test of time. Style your windows your way with classic functionality that’s easy to use, easy to maintain and easy on the wallet.
Quality put to the test
Pella windows are made for you with meticulous care and tested beyond requirements. Each single-hung window is tested thousands of times, so you get windows you can trust and a design that withstands whatever life brings.
- Peace of mind
Our single-hung windows are built to last and backed by some of the best warranties in the business. From product to installation to service, your Pella showroom will be there if anything goes wrong.
Customized with you in mind
Every Pella single-hung window is made custom, specifically for you. With more materials, colors and options than other brands, you can let your inner interior designer roam free.
At your free in-home consultation, your Pella Windows & Doors expert will:
- Show you design, material and color options.
- Measure your windows.
- Explain your installation day process.
- Give you a quote for your replacement windows.
Our certified experts are specially trained to install Pella Windows correctly and quickly. They’ll be with you from start to finish, ensuring you’re happy with your project and leaving your home cleaner than they found it.
What Pella Customers Say
Beautiful windows, fantastic installation crew.
Diane B. in Cherry Hill, NJ
Posted on 07/26/2021
From the sales representative to the installers to the supervisors, everyone was amazing to work with. We are extremely happy with our windows and will be using them to replace the remaining windows in our home
A. A. in Scottsdale, AZ
Posted on 06/14/2021
Replaced 15 windows about a year and a half ago and was very pleased with what Pella had to offer. This year we are replacing the last 6 windows in the house. Looking forward to having these last 6 completed
Ronald A. in Erie, PA
Posted on 05/03/2021
Very pleased with the team that installed the windows. They were careful and covered my furniture and carpets. Work was done carefully. Results are excellent. Salesman was helpful in setting up the job
Anitra G. in Auburn Hills, MI
Posted on 4/09/2021
Specialty window replacement made easy
The Right Windows for You
We know buying windows is a big decision. And there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution. We’re committed to finding the right windows to meet the unique needs of you, your home and your budget.
- No Mess, No Guess Installation DayOur certified experts are specially-trained to install Pella windows correctly and quickly. They’ll be with you from start to finish, ensuring you’re happy with your project and leaving your home cleaner than they found it.
- Pella Care GuaranteeAt Pella, our windows are designed with passion, innovated with purpose, built with integrity and backed by the industry’s best warranties. From product to installation to service, our warranties are designed to give you peace-of-mind that if something goes wrong, we’ll be there.
- Simple, Step-by-Step ProcessWe want the window replacement process to be an easy journey towards your dream home. Our advisors offer expert advice every step of the way — from color to hardware, and every detail in between.
Get every detail right with expert guidance, right in your home.
