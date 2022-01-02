The sleek look and bold, clean lines offered by sliding windows make them an excellent choice for those looking to add a little modern flair to their home, or for those who simply want to elevate their home’s facade with a sophisticated, simple window silhouette. Also known as sliding-sash windows, glider windows, slider windows or horizontal sliding windows, a Pella sliding window provides exceptional ventilation and excellent energy efficiency when closed.
- Pella® Impervia® Fiberglass Sliding Window
Energy efficiency, security and ease of operation.
Pella Impervia fiberglass sliding windows provide outstanding resistance to water, wind and outside noises. The unique weep system on frame provides exceptional water management. The windows are designed with a double-roller system for smooth, long-lasting operation.
Pella® 250 Series Vinyl Sliding Window
Enhanced security and privacy features for more peace of mind.
Get the premium security you and your home deserve.
- Designed with high-quality vinyl and our exclusive fade-resistant formula, your 250 Series sliding window is built to last.
- The easy-to-use Hidden Screen appears when you open the window and folds away when the window is closed.
- Encompass by Pella® Vinyl Sliding Window
Durability and versatility in one energy-efficient style
Encompass by Pella vinyl sliding windows deliver excellent energy efficiency in a strong and durable design.
- Solid color throughout the vinyl keeps minor dings and scratches virtually invisible.
- Available in a variety of frame types to meet the installation requirements for almost any opening.
- Pella® Hurricane Shield Series™ Vinyl Sliding Window
Engineered for exceptional performance.
Safeguard your home with Pella Hurricane Shield Series™ Vinyl Sliding Windows.
- Impact-resistant, durable windows can withstand hurricane conditions and the most stringent coastal requirements.
- Excellent noise-reduction, effective UV-ray blocking, and cost-saving energy efficiency.
At your free in-home consultation, your Pella Windows & Doors expert will:
- Show you design, material and color options.
- Measure your windows.
- Explain your installation day process.
- Give you a quote for your replacement windows.
Our certified experts are specially trained to install Pella Windows correctly and quickly. They’ll be with you from start to finish, ensuring you’re happy with your project and leaving your home cleaner than they found it.
What Pella Customers Say
- Pella installed our new Impervia window and it looks amazing. We worked with Tyler in sales and he showed us our options and was not the least bit pushy. He did an awesome job. The installers, Luis, Enver and Holt, did a thorough job. They protected the surfaces, and took care with the install making a flawless looking window. Pella is great quality, easy to work with and very friendly.
Lily in Plymouth, MN
Posted on 02/01/2022
I have had my Pella Lifestyle Series sliding windows & doors for over a decade now and Frank S. really helped me throughout the process and I would recommend Pella and Frank for my future projects.
David Stanton in Westlake, OH
Posted on 02/22/2021
I have furnished 5 houses with Pella windows and doors including one with hurricane windows. I’ve been very pleased with both the windows and the Pella installation crew which I’ve used in 3 of the houses. When I need windows, I always start with Pella.
Sharon Ross in Richmond, VA
Posted on 10/01/2021
Paul Alviggi was very knowledgeable and helpful guiding me regarding my choice of a replacement window. The Impervia window in my opinion is one of the best on the market. I’m truly happy with my purchase. Thanks Paul for your help and time.
George Christoff in Whitehall, PA
Posted on 03/05/2022
DJ Moss did an amazing job and helped us get new Impervia windows put into our house. His product knowledge and handling of the whole process was phenomenal! He made everything extremely easy for us! We highly recommend giving DJ a call! No brainer!
Christian Bryan in Canfield, OH
Posted on 02/22/2022
Sliding window replacement made easy
The Right Windows for You
We know buying windows is a big decision. And there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution. We’re committed to finding the right windows to meet the unique needs of you, your home and your budget.
- No Mess, No Guess Installation DayOur certified experts are specially-trained to install Pella windows correctly and quickly. They’ll be with you from start to finish, ensuring you’re happy with your project and leaving your home cleaner than they found it.
- Pella Care GuaranteeAt Pella, our windows are designed with passion, innovated with purpose, built with integrity and backed by the industry’s best warranties. From product to installation to service, our warranties are designed to give you peace-of-mind that if something goes wrong, we’ll be there.
- Simple, Step-by-Step ProcessWe want the window replacement process to be an easy journey towards your dream home. Our advisors offer expert advice every step of the way — from color to hardware, and every detail in between.
Get every detail right with expert guidance, right in your home.
