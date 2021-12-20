Hopper Window
Improved ventilation and enhanced security
A hopper window is similar to an awning window, except that it vents at the top and opens into your room instead of out, similar to the tilt functionality of a tilt-turn window. Typically placed higher up on a wall, above other doors and windows for extra light and ventilation. A great choice for basements, this type of window can also be especially helpful in spaces like a bathroom where privacy is a concern.
French Casement Window
Timeless look with modern features and options.
Similar to a hinged French door, a French casement window has two sashes that extend outward from the center of the window to create a wide opening. With no central post in the window frame, French casement window panels crank open simultaneously for twice the ventilation and an unobstructed view. This specialty window features our fold-away casement cranks that won’t get in the way of room-side window treatments.
Push Out Casement Window
Opens easily with just the turn of a handle and a gentle push.
A push out casement window provides a lovely, traditional look with simplified hardware. This window has multiple options to better blend with the style of your home. Choose a wide wood sash frame and historical stay that holds the window open as wide as you want or choose a narrower frame to complement more contemporary windows in your home.
No promo available at this time.
Claim Pella Offer
Find a Pella Showroom Near You
Enter your Zip Code
At your free in-home consultation, your Pella Windows & Doors expert will:
- Show you design, material and color options.
- Measure your windows.
- Explain your installation day process.
- Give you a quote for your replacement windows.
Our certified experts are specially trained to install Pella Windows correctly and quickly. They’ll be with you from start to finish, ensuring you’re happy with your project and leaving your home cleaner than they found it.
What Pella Customers Say
I had 5 12'x 12' windows installed in an atrium. The quality of the product, installation, and craftsmanship far exceeded my expectations. The windows and moldings are amazing. Simply, well done!
Richard Companik in Monroe, CT
Posted on 12/20/2021
Thanks Craig Lepre for a great job. Job was handled professionally and the windows are beautiful. Added not only value to the house but curbside appeal.
Trish in Wilmington, NC
Posted on 01/29/2022
Andrew Hobbs was awesome. We appreciate his help and advice in making our decisions on the custom windows.
Lee Weaver in Orlando, FL
Posted on 02/25/2022
Best company around for windows
Truett Lawson in Woodbury, MN
Posted on 03/09/2022
Pella was the only company who could build the exact window we wanted. The installation team did an amazing job of installing and ensuring the door and window looked perfect in a 50+ year old house. So very happy we chose Pella.
Michael Hoyt in Plano, TX
Posted on 03/28/2022
I bought windows for my new home from Steve Reimer and it was a great experience. I love how they look!
Michaela Arteaga in Brookfield, WI
Posted on 03/30/2022
Specialty window replacement made easy
The Right Windows for You
We know buying windows is a big decision. And there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution. We’re committed to finding the right windows to meet the unique needs of you, your home and your budget.
- No Mess, No Guess Installation DayOur certified experts are specially-trained to install Pella windows correctly and quickly. They’ll be with you from start to finish, ensuring you’re happy with your project and leaving your home cleaner than they found it.
- Pella Care GuaranteeAt Pella, our windows are designed with passion, innovated with purpose, built with integrity and backed by the industry’s best warranties. From product to installation to service, our warranties are designed to give you peace-of-mind that if something goes wrong, we’ll be there.
- Simple, Step-by-Step ProcessWe want the window replacement process to be an easy journey towards your dream home. Our advisors offer expert advice every step of the way — from color to hardware, and every detail in between.
Get every detail right with expert guidance, right in your home.
Schedule a Consultation