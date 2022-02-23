Pella® Reserve™
Authentic window designs
Authentic window designs with uncompromised attention to detail, created for those who refuse to settle for anything less than extraordinary.
Pella® Architect Series®
Intricately crafted designs.
In an elegant expression of the window-crafting art, Architect Series windows feature finely detailed sash and grille profiles to add drama and architectural interest to your home.
Pella® Lifestyle Series
Beauty and Durability
Whether your home is traditional, modern or somewhere in between, create beautiful wood windows with the most desired features and options. These windows offer the beauty and durability of wood combined with style, flexibility, exceptional performance options and time-tested, purposeful innovations.
At your free in-home consultation, your Pella Windows & Doors expert will:
- Show you design, material and color options.
- Measure your windows.
- Explain your installation day process.
- Give you a quote for your replacement windows.
Our certified experts are specially trained to install Pella Windows correctly and quickly. They’ll be with you from start to finish, ensuring you’re happy with your project and leaving your home cleaner than they found it.
What Pella Customers Say
Jenna was honest, knowledgeable and flexible in recommending a mixture of Impervia and Custom wood windows for our home and budget. Outstanding service!! Will recommend Jenna and Pella to family and friends.
Scott Jansen in Brookfield
Posted on 02/23/2022
Pella windows was the right choice for our new wood windows! Dennis Petrosky was wonderful to work with! He was informative, helpful with all of my questions, not pushy and did not pressure us once to make a decision. I highly recommend!
Christina Tolbert in Akron, OH
Posted on 12/28/2021
Richard installed our replacement Architect series window. He was prompt, courteous and efficient. When he completed the installation he advised regarding (interior) painting and window maintenance and ensured he had answered all my questions. He is a true professional.
Pat A in Vienna
Posted on 10/07/2021
We were so pleased with every aspect following our decision to go with Pella. Our sales rep Carl Alcorn was a joy to work with as he helped us choose the stain for our wood windows and offered suggestions to keep the cost within our budget. Tyler and his crew were efficient and fast replacing 15 windows. Tyler went above and beyond and we couldn't be more pleased. Stacey Van Order was so pleasant to talk to when scheduling or answering questions. Great team, great company!
Allen Tedrow in McMurray
Posted on 02/16/2021
Christine was awesome! I called into the showroom to get some information on the wood windows and she was very knowledgeable, helpful and kind. She definitely made things easier for me with all the information she shared!
Harley Stuebgen in Monroeville
Posted on 12/17/2021
The Right Windows for You
We know buying windows is a big decision. And there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution. We’re committed to finding the right windows to meet the unique needs of you, your home and your budget.
- No Mess, No Guess Installation DayOur certified experts are specially-trained to install Pella windows correctly and quickly. They’ll be with you from start to finish, ensuring you’re happy with your project and leaving your home cleaner than they found it.
- Pella Care GuaranteeAt Pella, our windows are designed with passion, innovated with purpose, built with integrity and backed by the industry’s best warranties. From product to installation to service, our warranties are designed to give you peace-of-mind that if something goes wrong, we’ll be there.
- Simple, Step-by-Step ProcessWe want the window replacement process to be an easy journey towards your dream home. Our advisors offer expert advice every step of the way — from color to hardware, and every detail in between.
