Davenport Casement Windows
Casement Windows Blend Style and Performance in Davenport
Situated along the Mississippi River in eastern Iowa, Davenport is a vibrant area that blends bits of big-city living with small-town charm. As the largest city in the Quad Cities metro, it’s got a rich history and offers plenty to do and see, including its variety of architectural styles. Whether it’s an ornate Queen Anne, refined Italianate or modern Craftsman, Davenport-area homes need an adaptable window style that can deliver an authentic, historic look while always bringing the modern performance.
For this, casement windows are the ideal choice. This timeless style offers unobstructed panes of glass and unmatched flexibility. With the turn of a crank, the whole window panel can open up from the side to let a pleasant river breeze into your home. They work well with others, too, whether it’s in a group of casement windows or forming a bay window.
Commonly known as: crank windows, side hinge windows, side hung windows, hinged windows
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Black Casement Windows
Black windows are a trademark of contemporary architecture. And with this style popping up more and more in new construction and renovation projects across the Quad Cities region, choosing a bold matte black finish for your casement windows is a great way to add a contemporary flare to your Davenport home.
Double Casement Windows
This configuration of two casement windows placed directly next to each other — the left window hinged on its left side and the right window hinged on its right side — creates a sort of French door effect when they’re open. Closed, the pair resemble one large window, increasing the natural light flow into a room.
Traditional Grille Patterns
Window grilles are a decorative element of many historic home styles. Because casement windows lack sashes or muntins, between-the-glass grilles, which are permanently sealed between panes of insulating glass, can be added to give casement windows the appearance of individual window panes, upholding the traditional feel.
Bay Windows
Bay windows are a defining characteristic of traditional home styles. This configuration of three windows forms an angular curve that juts out from the walls of the home, making the room it’s in feel bigger. Casement windows are often used to form bay windows because of their operable properties, which allow ventilation.
Explore Pella's Casement Window Product Lines
Davenport Climate Recommendations
With its humid continental climate, Davenport residents experience everything from cold, snowy winters and warm, muggy summers to the milder springs and falls in between. Casement windows built with the following energy-efficient features are recommended to maintain year-round in-home comfort.
Double or Triple Pane Glass
Need to cut your energy costs? Invest in energy-efficient double or triple-pane casement windows that fill with insulating gas for added thermal efficiency during the winter months.
Diverse Climate
Prepare for bitterly cold winters and semi-humid summers with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass is durable enough to withstand extreme heat and subzero cold.
Low-E Protection
Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Windows with panes of glass with Low-E may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.
