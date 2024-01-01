Situated along the Mississippi River in eastern Iowa, Davenport is a vibrant area that blends bits of big-city living with small-town charm. As the largest city in the Quad Cities metro, it’s got a rich history and offers plenty to do and see, including its variety of architectural styles. Whether it’s an ornate Queen Anne, refined Italianate or modern Craftsman, Davenport-area homes need an adaptable window style that can deliver an authentic, historic look while always bringing the modern performance.

For this, casement windows are the ideal choice. This timeless style offers unobstructed panes of glass and unmatched flexibility. With the turn of a crank, the whole window panel can open up from the side to let a pleasant river breeze into your home. They work well with others, too, whether it’s in a group of casement windows or forming a bay window.

Commonly known as: crank windows, side hinge windows, side hung windows, hinged windows