Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build
When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Popular home styles and trends in the Quad Cities
Partner with the expert team at Pella Windows & Doors of the Quad Cities for advice on the window and door placement, room use, energy efficiency, and more. You can be confident that our extensive knowledge of the homes and trends will help you style a custom look for your home.
The traditional style is still largely popular in the Quad Cities, including neighborhoods like Seng Meadows, Wyndham West, Century Heights, Spencer Hollow, The Woodlands, and Wilderness Estates. With the growing preference for Urban Farmhouse style, black window and door exteriors are quickly becoming the preferred choice for new constructions. Achieve these popular styles with any of several Pella product lines in aluminum-clad wood or fiberglass.
View new construction projects in the Quad Cities
Product Line: Pella Lifestyle Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Grilles Between-the-Glass
Product Line: Pella 250 Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Simulated Divided Light
