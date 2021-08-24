Bay Windows Boost the Curb Appeal of Your Ranch-Style Home

Few homeowners want to blend in with the rest of the neighborhood. Even in a state like Texas, which is home to a variety of architectural styles, it can be difficult to stand out. This can be especially true if you are the owner of a ranch-style home, which is a classic American architectural style but can lack a distinct style in today’s housing market. One of the quickest ways to add a distinctive touch to your ranch-style would be a bay window.

Ranch-Style Homes are a San Antonio Staple

Ranch-style homes date as far back as the 1930s, when they first started being built in California. It became a popular architectural style in large part because the intent was to build inexpensive and affordable housing for people who could not afford a traditional house. Ranch-style homes entered the real estate scene with a single-story structure, open floor plans and low roofs. They are simple in design, easy to clean and maintain, and offer more open space for better mobility.

It should come as no surprise that ranch-style homes eventually found their way from California to Texas. Today, the Lone Star State is populated with a number of ranch-style homes. The city of San Antonio is no exception, with homeowners who covet all of the key design elements that have come to define ranch-style homes. If you happen to be one of them and are looking for a way to spruce up your home, look no further than a bay window.

Bay Windows Add Contemporary Style to a Space

Bay windows are a combination of three windows, one of which is a fixed inoperable picture window with two operable windows on each side. It’s up to the homeowner to decide which style of window to use for the operable panels of their bay window, but casement and double-hung windows are among the most popular choices. All three window panels are angled outward, extending beyond the exterior of your home to create a new space on the interior.

Homeowners will add a bay window to their home for a variety of reasons. One of the primary appeals of a bay window is the opportunity to make efficient use of space. If you don’t have the space in an existing room to add chairs, a bay window can provide additional seating since it is effectively creating space by extending beyond the walls of your home. You’ll often see bay windows used as breakfast nooks, a reading space or even a place of additional storage.

Bay windows can be a wonderful addition to a ranch-style home because the large amount of glass enables you to flood the interior of your home with natural light. The windows are also decidedly contemporary, allowing you to add a modern touch to a classic space.

Add a Bay Window to Your Ranch-Style Home

It can be difficult to find a single solution for adding both style and function to your home, but a bay window offers exactly that. Not only are you inviting in more natural light and creating more space, but you are also boosting the curb appeal of your home. Ranch-style homes have become common across the United States, but few things will grab the attention of neighbors and passerby alike quite like the addition of a bay window to the front of your home.

Ready to add a bay window to your home? Visit your nearest showroom and our team can help you pick out the bay window that is going to spruce up your ranch-style home.