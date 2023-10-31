Custom Solutions with a Custom Product
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of San Antonio
on October 31, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Replacement
Location:
San Antonio, TX
Age of Structure:
1997
Area of Structure Involved:
Living room
Products Used:
The homeowner needed a solution for her custom windows. We transformed the existing windows into beautiful picture windows featuring more glass. The homeowner was very happy with the new design and how much more light the windows let in.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.