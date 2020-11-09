<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
High-End Windows Complement Hill Country Mountain Ranch Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of San Antonio

on November 9, 2020

Exterior view of new construction Medina home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Medina, TX

  • Age of Structure:

    New

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire house

  • Products Used:

    Hinged French Patio Doors and Pella Reserve Series

In partnership with White Construction Company out of Kerrville, TX, our Pella team fit this new build with high-end windows and patio doors to complement the project's architecture. Impact glass was utilized in certain areas of the home. The final product was a beautiful new home that we were proud to be a part of.



Project Gallery

