High-End Windows Complement Hill Country Mountain Ranch Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of San Antonio
on November 9, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Medina, TX
Age of Structure:
New
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire house
Products Used:
Hinged French Patio Doors and Pella Reserve Series
In partnership with White Construction Company out of Kerrville, TX, our Pella team fit this new build with high-end windows and patio doors to complement the project's architecture. Impact glass was utilized in certain areas of the home. The final product was a beautiful new home that we were proud to be a part of.
Project Gallery
