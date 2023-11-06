Luis Garza
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of San Antonio
on November 6, 2023
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Replacement
Location:
San Antonio, TX
Area of Structure Involved:
Bedroom
Products Used:
The customer wanted to replace a single-hung aluminum window with two awning windows situated above bed frame height, which would provide both natural light and ventilation. The challenge lay in ensuring that the new windows were properly spaced and symmetrical.
Despite these challenges, the project was executed successfully. An additional window in the same room was also replaced, enhancing the street-facing aesthetics of the property.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.