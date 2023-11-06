<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Luis Garza

Luis Garza

November 6, 2023

Project Scope

The customer wanted to replace a single-hung aluminum window with two awning windows situated above bed frame height, which would provide both natural light and ventilation. The challenge lay in ensuring that the new windows were properly spaced and symmetrical.

Despite these challenges, the project was executed successfully. An additional window in the same room was also replaced, enhancing the street-facing aesthetics of the property.

