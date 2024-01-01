Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build
When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Popular home styles and trends in San Antonio
In and around San Antonio, popular home styles feature stucco exteriors, casement windows, large picture windows, and multi-slide or bi-fold patio doors. There's a growing preference for black window frames on all of these products. If you're planning to build a new home in the area, consider fiberglass windows and doors. Fiberglass offers durability and heat resistance in styles that complement both modern and traditional homes.
The team at Pella Windows & Doors of San Antonio can work with you and your builder to help select and install new windows and patio doors in new construction homes from San Antonio to the suburbs North of the city including Boerne, Bulverde, and New Braunfels.
View new construction projects in San Antonio
Product Line: Pella Lifestyle Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Grilles Between-the-Glass
Product Line: Pella 250 Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Simulated Divided Light
