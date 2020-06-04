<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Pella Collaborates with White Construction for Hidden Springs Showcase Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of San Antonio

on June 4, 2020

Rear view of Texas farmhouse style home with sliding glass doors

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    San Antonio, TX

  • Age of Structure:

    New

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Pella Architect Series, and Pella Lifestyle Series

White Construction Company from Kerrville, Texas, in collaboration with Pella Windows & Doors of San Antonio, built a historically-inspired Fredericksburg Farm House. This high vaulted ceiling one-story home sits on 10.01 acres, has three bedrooms and three baths, and stretches 3,331 square feet.

The home was originally planned to be featured in the Hidden Springs Showcase of Homes which was cancelled due to COVID-19. However, people can take a virtual tour and see more pictures on the website.

