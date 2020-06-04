Pella Collaborates with White Construction for Hidden Springs Showcase Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of San Antonio
on June 4, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
San Antonio, TX
Age of Structure:
New
Products Used:
Wood Windows, Pella Architect Series, and Pella Lifestyle Series
White Construction Company from Kerrville, Texas, in collaboration with Pella Windows & Doors of San Antonio, built a historically-inspired Fredericksburg Farm House. This high vaulted ceiling one-story home sits on 10.01 acres, has three bedrooms and three baths, and stretches 3,331 square feet.
The home was originally planned to be featured in the Hidden Springs Showcase of Homes which was cancelled due to COVID-19. However, people can take a virtual tour and see more pictures on the website.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.