Pella Collaborates with White Construction for Hidden Springs Showcase Home

White Construction Company from Kerrville, Texas, in collaboration with Pella Windows & Doors of San Antonio, built a historically-inspired Fredericksburg Farm House. This high vaulted ceiling one-story home sits on 10.01 acres, has three bedrooms and three baths, and stretches 3,331 square feet.

The home was originally planned to be featured in the Hidden Springs Showcase of Homes which was cancelled due to COVID-19. However, people can take a virtual tour and see more pictures on the website.