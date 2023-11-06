New Patio Door Allows More Natural Light

The homeowner's goal on this beautiful residence was to replace the screened sunroom windows with a sliding glass door, allowing for ample natural light. Several challenges needed to be addressed, notably the need for engineering solutions to support the double header in the patio area to bear the weight of the extended patio. The sunroom header also needed to meet load-bearing requirements.

Despite these hurdles, the project was a success and the homeowner was pleased with the results. The replacement door met the homeowner's expectations, and a vented exterior fan was removed and replaced with drywall, resulting in a polished and finished appearance.