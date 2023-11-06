<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Patio Door Allows More Natural Light

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of San Antonio

on November 6, 2023

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Replacement

  • Location:

    San Antonio, TX

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Sunroom - replaced screened sunroom with sliding glass door with full light glass

The homeowner's goal on this beautiful residence was to replace the screened sunroom windows with a sliding glass door, allowing for ample natural light. Several challenges needed to be addressed, notably the need for engineering solutions to support the double header in the patio area to bear the weight of the extended patio. The sunroom header also needed to meet load-bearing requirements.

Despite these hurdles, the project was a success and the homeowner was pleased with the results. The replacement door met the homeowner's expectations, and a vented exterior fan was removed and replaced with drywall, resulting in a polished and finished appearance.

Before

Before Photo

After

After Photo

