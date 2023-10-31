San Antonio Home Gets New French Patio Door
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of San Antonio
on October 31, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Replacement
Location:
San Antonio, TX
Age of Structure:
N/A
Area of Structure Involved:
Replaced the door upstairs in the home that blocks heat and provides privacy. Replaced French Style Patio doors with something more updated that insulates the living room, providing more glass.
Products Used:
The homeowners were seeking door replacement solutions that offered increased insulation, privacy, and a modern aesthetic. They also wished to replace their existing French-style patio doors with a design that incorporated more glass. Unique challenges arose, particularly the Finish exterior with molding that covered the frame of the French doors.
Ultimately, the project was a resounding success. The homeowners are delighted with the refreshed appearance of their doors, and they express their satisfaction with the meticulous work carried out by the Pella team.
Before
After
