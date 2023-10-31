San Antonio Home Gets New French Patio Door

The homeowners were seeking door replacement solutions that offered increased insulation, privacy, and a modern aesthetic. They also wished to replace their existing French-style patio doors with a design that incorporated more glass. Unique challenges arose, particularly the Finish exterior with molding that covered the frame of the French doors.

Ultimately, the project was a resounding success. The homeowners are delighted with the refreshed appearance of their doors, and they express their satisfaction with the meticulous work carried out by the Pella team.