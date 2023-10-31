<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

San Antonio Home Gets New French Patio Door

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of San Antonio

on October 31, 2023

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Replacement

  • Location:

    San Antonio, TX

  • Age of Structure:

    N/A

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Replaced the door upstairs in the home that blocks heat and provides privacy. Replaced French Style Patio doors with something more updated that insulates the living room, providing more glass.

  • Products Used:

    French Hinged Patio Doors

The homeowners were seeking door replacement solutions that offered increased insulation, privacy, and a modern aesthetic. They also wished to replace their existing French-style patio doors with a design that incorporated more glass. Unique challenges arose, particularly the Finish exterior with molding that covered the frame of the French doors.

Ultimately, the project was a resounding success. The homeowners are delighted with the refreshed appearance of their doors, and they express their satisfaction with the meticulous work carried out by the Pella team.

Before

Before photo of old patio door.

After

After photo of French hinged patio door replacement.
Gallery Photo 1
Gallery Photo 2

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now