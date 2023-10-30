San Antonio Home Gets Replacement Casement Windows

Our valued repeat customer was eager to continue the installation of Pella windows and doors in the next phase of their home improvement project. The customer's specific requests included insulating the screen patio door, protection from the intense west-facing sun, ample glass elements, and the need for effective ventilation.

We opted for Reserve Casements with a hinge glass pack, featuring shades between the glass. Cedar was selected for the window frames, and the staining process was thoughtfully carried out by the homeowner post-installation

Several unique challenges of this project included: the header needed to hold weight with structural beams, the ceiling-to-floor height exceeded the standard maximum window size, and sliding doors were not a solution the client was interested in.

The successful execution of this project involved the seamless mulling of fixed casements to awning windows, both with shades between the third hinge glass pack. The installation of single-panel French doors with full light, complete with shades positioned between the hinge glass pack, fully addressed the customer's unique requirements and preferences.