History and heritage are a huge part of San Antonio’s identity. This city is home to the legendary spanish colonial mission, the Alamo and is the only Texas city that can boast of a UNESCO World Heritage Site. But that doesn't mean San Antonio is firmly stuck in the past. Today's San Antonio homeowners are looking for ways to modernize their property’s look. This means updated styles, but also energy-efficient features that will help them live comfortably year round in any type of Texas weather.

Vinyl windows are the ideal choice for these Texas Hill Country homes. Vinyl can withstand high heat and low cold temperatures as an energy-efficient and low-maintenance material. Discover why so many San Antonio homeowners are choosing vinyl replacement windows.

Commonly known as: unplasticized polyvinyl chloride windows, uPVC windows, upc windows