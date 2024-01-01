<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
San Antonio Sliding Glass Doors

Embrace the Outdoors with Sliding Glass Doors

Blur the line between the indoors and outdoors with sliding glass doors. Whether you are living in a ranch-style home or a mid-century modern design, San Antonio homeowners can incorporate sliding patio doors into their homes to save space and create an outdoor extension into their backyard, porch or balcony, perfect for relaxing under the sun or entertaining guests.

Made from two or more panels of glass that glide on a track, sliding glass doors also allow you to embrace your natural surroundings and bring more natural light into your home.

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, gliding door

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Custom Sliding Doors

Colonial, Cape Cod, Victorian, Tudor and Georgian-style homes are among the architectural styles you’ll find around the city of San Antonio. With that kind of variety, more choices are a must. Pella sliding doors are built-to-order in both standard and custom sizes, and are available in 2-, 3- or 4-panel configurations where you can choose which panels are operable or fixed.

Sliding Screen Doors*

You don’t even have to step outside to take advantage of the Texas air. With a screen door for your sliding glass door, you can bring the outdoors inside, filling your home with a cool breeze while keeping out bugs and pests. Pella® InViewTM high-transparency screens, made from a finer material than conventional fiberglass screens, allow for increased airflow and visibility.

Mid-Century Modern Homes

San Antonio homeowners cannot resist the charm of the mid-century modern home design. These modest homes, some of which were built more than 60 years ago, are popular in areas like Alamo Heights. Their signature clean lines and subtle elegance make them an ideal home for sliding glass doors, which can open up your indoor living space to the beauty of the outdoors.

Ranch-Style Homes

The Lone Star State is home to a number of ranch-style homes, and San Antonio is no exception. Area homeowners seem to covet the single-story structure, open floor plan and low roofline. Sliding glass patio doors are a natural addition to a ranch-style home, inviting in more natural light and bridging the indoors and the outdoors to provide easy access in and out of the house.

*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Product Lines

San Antonio Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

SunDefense® Low-E Insulating Glass with Argon can help block a significant percentage of the sun’s heat and ultraviolet rays. Low-E insulating glass helps keep your home cool and comfortable during the dry summer heat.

Fluctuating Temperatures

Prepare for summer and winter with Pella Impervia. This strong fiberglass for patio doors is durable enough to withstand extreme heat.

Wood Frames

Design your home to be more wind resistant with wood frames, reducing the chances of damage to your home during high-wind weather events.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of San Antonio expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement and estimate.

