Sioux City is known for its bustling culture, thriving industry, and historic architecture. If you live in Southern Hills, Indian Hills, Leeds, or another beautiful neighborhood in the city, you might notice that many homes in the area have casement windows. Casement windows are popular as they complement a range of homes. Like most of Iowa, you’ll find houses designed in a range of architectural styles – from Ranch to Cape Cod to Craftsman to Colonial to Tudor.

In new home constructions as well as window replacement projects, homeowners in Sioux City are opting for casement windows for various reasons. Their functionality is a big benefit – casement windows are hinged on one side and open outward by turning a handle, allowing for maximum airflow. You can customize your casement windows’ size, material, color, hardware, screens, grilles, and more to match your unique needs. Let’s explore some casement window trends in Sioux City.

Commonly known as: crank windows, side hinge windows, side hung windows, hinged windows.