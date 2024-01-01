Philadelphia Casement Windows
Enhance Your Home’s Natural Light and Ventilation With Casement Windows
Sioux City is known for its bustling culture, thriving industry, and historic architecture. If you live in Southern Hills, Indian Hills, Leeds, or another beautiful neighborhood in the city, you might notice that many homes in the area have casement windows. Casement windows are popular as they complement a range of homes. Like most of Iowa, you’ll find houses designed in a range of architectural styles – from Ranch to Cape Cod to Craftsman to Colonial to Tudor.
In new home constructions as well as window replacement projects, homeowners in Sioux City are opting for casement windows for various reasons. Their functionality is a big benefit – casement windows are hinged on one side and open outward by turning a handle, allowing for maximum airflow. You can customize your casement windows’ size, material, color, hardware, screens, grilles, and more to match your unique needs. Let’s explore some casement window trends in Sioux City.
Commonly known as: crank windows, side hinge windows, side hung windows, hinged windows.
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Black Casement Windows
Black casement windows are stylish, trendy, and a great way to make a statement. This window color, while increasingly popular in recent years, is also a timeless one that will look beautiful for the years to come. The modern farmhouse aesthetic is particularly popular in the Midwest, and black is the color of choice if you’re looking for windows to match it. However, black casement windows are a great option for historic homes, too. At Pella, we offer black windows in a range of sizes and materials to best match your goals.
Wood Casement Windows
Wood is a popular window material choice for historic homes in Sioux City. As the original window material, opting for wood windows enables you to stay true to your home’s historical integrity. This window material is also beneficial for modern homes in that it’s highly customizable. You can stain your windows to enhance their natural beauty, paint them, or offer an added layer of protection with aluminum cladding.
Modern Casement Windows
If you’re building a modern abode or are looking to modernize your older home, casement windows are a great fit. To create this look, choose casement windows with thin frames and no grilles. Opt for sleek, simple window locks and sash lifts, and go for simple colors like neutrals, black, or white. In addition to minimalism, the modern architectural style focuses on large amounts of natural light and glass space. Choose large casement windows or opt to have multiple ones installed side-by-side to achieve the “wall of glass” look.
Explore Pella's Casement Window Product Lines
Sioux City Climate Recommendations
Sioux City has freezing, windy, snowy winters and long, humid, warm summers. Because of this, energy efficiency is especially important in keeping you comfortable and your energy bill lower. At Pella, we have a range of features that can help mitigate the effects of Sioux City’s varied climate.
Durable Materials
Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Wood with exterior aluminum cladding are ideal for withstanding the elements.
Wood Window Frames
You can design your home to be more wind resistant with wood frames, reducing chances of damage to your home during high-wind weather events.
Rainy Weather
With persistent clouds and drizzle nearly all year round, consider investing in moisture-resistant window materials, such as fiberglass or vinyl.
