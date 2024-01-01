A great front porch is a Southern staple. An integral part of popular South Carolina home styles like Plantation style, single style, Craftsman, and coastal style, the front porch not only provides a focus point to a home’s facade, it also provides a warm, welcoming, inviting entrance for visitors and a perfect place to sip sweet tea from a rocking chair. The front porch signifies the southern approach to a relaxed pace of life, a place to escape the hot sun or a summer rainfall, and possibly even a space to enjoy an informal meal.

An essential element of every front porch is the front door. South Carolina front doors vary in style and color, but one common element connects them — their impact on a grand entrance. Whether you choose a modern door with lots of glass and a bright color, or a traditional style and dark wood finish, your front door will set the tone for style on your porch and at your entrance.

Commonly known as: main door, entry door, entrance door, exterior front doors