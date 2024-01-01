<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Choose a front door that is the focal point of your porch

A great front porch is a Southern staple. An integral part of popular South Carolina home styles like Plantation style, single style, Craftsman, and coastal style, the front porch not only provides a focus point to a home’s facade, it also provides a warm, welcoming, inviting entrance for visitors and a perfect place to sip sweet tea from a rocking chair. The front porch signifies the southern approach to a relaxed pace of life, a place to escape the hot sun or a summer rainfall, and possibly even a space to enjoy an informal meal.

An essential element of every front porch is the front door. South Carolina front doors vary in style and color, but one common element connects them — their impact on a grand entrance. Whether you choose a modern door with lots of glass and a bright color, or a traditional style and dark wood finish, your front door will set the tone for style on your porch and at your entrance.

Commonly known as: main door, entry door, entrance door, exterior front doors

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Glass Doors with Sidelights

Adding glass to your front door comes with advantages. Glass paneled front doors let in more natural light than solid panel doors and they may also allow you to see visitors arriving before they knock or ring your doorbell. Options for glass are plentiful and include popular options like ½ light, ¾ light, and full light.

Front Door Design

Front door styles in Columbia, South Carolina vary greatly. Some homeowners choose a single solid glass front door while others choose a solid door with sidelights and a transom. Double front doors, created with two doors that swing open from a center rail, create a wider entrance for welcoming guests while adding a visual anchor within your home’s front exterior.

Black Front Door

Black front doors are a modern twist on an entrance. Black is a color that can be both stylish and elegant and is unique in its ability to match almost any exterior color scheme and design style — whether modern or traditional. When set against a light or white exterior, black can create a dramatic contrast.

Columbia Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Window panes of glass with Low-E glass can help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and keeping the heat in.

Between-the-Glass Blinds or Shades

Filter incoming sunlight to your comfort level with blinds that are tucked between panes of glass.

Extreme Weather

Low country and coastal regions that experience hurricanes and tropical storms may wish to consider impact glass.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

