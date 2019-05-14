New Windows Provide Uninterrupted View
PostedbyThomas Lainhoff
on May 14, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Hilton Head, SC
Age of Structure:
20 years old
Area of Structure Involved:
Living room window overlooking the backyard pool.
Products Used:
This property in Hilton Head, South Carolina, is home to Snowbirds who were looking to enhance their home while also making an investment in the property, which they rent out during their off season.
Previously, old windows had sashes that were an obstruction to the view of the back yard.
Now, a wood picture window overlooks the patio and the pool, while new casement windows provide uninterrupted views around the rest of the house.
Project Gallery
