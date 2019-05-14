<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

New Windows Provide Uninterrupted View

PostedbyThomas Lainhoff

on May 14, 2019

Three wood casement windows flanked by black shutters

Project Scope

This property in Hilton Head, South Carolina, is home to Snowbirds who were looking to enhance their home while also making an investment in the property, which they rent out during their off season.

Previously, old windows had sashes that were an obstruction to the view of the back yard.

Now, a wood picture window overlooks the patio and the pool, while new casement windows provide uninterrupted views around the rest of the house.  

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now