Pella Official Window and Door Partner for RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing

Pella of Columbia was pleased to be the Official Window and Door Partner for the 2019 RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. More than 135,000 people attended the 51st annual RBC Heritage, which took place April 15-21 at Harbour Town Link Golf course on Hilton Head Island.

As part of their sponsorship, Pella was proud to present the Friends of the Heritage Program. In conjunction with this program, Pella offered a special discount to homeowners on replacement window and/or door projects and donated a percentage of the proceeds from those sales directly back to the Heritage Classic Foundation.

Funds from the RBC Heritage have a direct impact on South Carolina’s economy. Each year, millions of dollars go towards deserving charitable organizations, the arts, medical institutions, and college scholarships.

This was the first year for Pella Windows and Doors of Columbia’s sponsorship. “We know that this is an important event for our Hilton Head market,” says Gavin Gillespie, retail sales representative for the market, “We are excited that we were able to be a part of it this year as the official window and door sponsor!”