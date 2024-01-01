South Carolina Sliding Doors
Sliding Doors in all Sizes for any Room in Your Home
South Carolina is known for its stunning natural beauty and the welcoming Southern hospitality of the people who live here. The charm of old plantation houses and palmetto trees is a draw for tourists and locals alike. With mountains lining one side of the state and beautiful beaches on the other, South Carolina really does offer the best of both worlds for nature lovers.
Sliding doors are great for a mild climate. When closed, they invite in plenty of natural light with wide expanses of glass. When glided open on the track, sliding doors offer convenient access to outdoor patio areas without the need for clearance around the door. Sliding doors made of glass also help to welcome more natural light into your home with wide expanses of glass and the ability to add extra panels. Sliding doors are versatile and the variety of styling options available allow you to match your sliding door to your home style.
Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, sliding deck doors, gliding door, glass pocket door, accordion door, folding door, bypass sliding door
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Sliding Door Hardware
Sliding Screen Doors*
Sliding Door Options
Many Columbia homeowners are choosing to build new homes in popular communities like Saluda River Club. These homes often fall into styles like updated California Bungalow and contemporary Craftsman style. Sliding doors can be customized to fit your home and needs with plentiful choices in color, style, and configuration. Custom sizes and multiple panels can help you configure the door that best fits your space.
Sliding Glass Doors with Built-In-Blinds
*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.
South Carolina Climate Recommendations
Low-E Protection
Between-the-Glass Blinds or Shades
Extreme Weather
