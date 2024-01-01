<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
South Carolina Sliding Doors

Sliding Doors in all Sizes for any Room in Your Home

South Carolina is known for its stunning natural beauty and the welcoming Southern hospitality of the people who live here. The charm of old plantation houses and palmetto trees is a draw for tourists and locals alike. With mountains lining one side of the state and beautiful beaches on the other, South Carolina really does offer the best of both worlds for nature lovers.

Sliding doors are great for a mild climate. When closed, they invite in plenty of natural light with wide expanses of glass. When glided open on the track, sliding doors offer convenient access to outdoor patio areas without the need for clearance around the door. Sliding doors made of glass also help to welcome more natural light into your home with wide expanses of glass and the ability to add extra panels. Sliding doors are versatile and the variety of styling options available allow you to match your sliding door to your home style.

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, sliding deck doors, gliding door, glass pocket door, accordion door, folding door, bypass sliding door

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Sliding Door Hardware

Add personality to a sliding door with great hardware. Typically the only visible hardware on a sliding door is the handle, but these handles can be customized to match your style and finish preferences.

Sliding Screen Doors*

The mild climate in South Carolina is well-suited to indoor-outdoor living spaces, but like most anywhere else, mosquitoes and other insects can be a problem. Sliding patio screen doors are increasing in popularity as a result. Screens let you bring in fresh air while keeping the mosquitoes out. Pella sliding doors have several screen door options to choose from so you can keep a barrier between you and the bugs.

Sliding Door Options

Many Columbia homeowners are choosing to build new homes in popular communities like Saluda River Club. These homes often fall into styles like updated California Bungalow and contemporary Craftsman style. Sliding doors can be customized to fit your home and needs with plentiful choices in color, style, and configuration. Custom sizes and multiple panels can help you configure the door that best fits your space.

Sliding Glass Doors with Built-In-Blinds

Homeowners in the Palmetto state are opting for between-the-glass blinds to provide cover for their sliding patio doors to customize the amount of light and privacy in their room without getting in the way. Built-in blinds allow you to choose how much light you want to let in and close off your big glass panels at night — all without getting in the way of foot traffic or operation of the sliding door. The advantage to built-in-blinds over other sliding door window treatments is that the blinds are protected between the glass and less susceptible to dirt, debris, children, and pets.

*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Product Lines

South Carolina Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Window panes of glass with Low-E glass can help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and keeping the heat in.

Between-the-Glass Blinds or Shades

Filter incoming sunlight to your comfort level with blinds that are tucked between panes of glass.

Extreme Weather

Low country and coastal regions that experience hurricanes and tropical storms may wish to consider impact glass.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of South Carolina expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style.

Frequently Asked Questions

