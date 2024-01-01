Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build
When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Choosing quality building materials, including your windows and doors, is an important element of the custom build process.
Popular home styles and trends in Southern New England
When building a new home in Southern New England, you can choose from popular architectural styles like Shingle Style, Colonial or Cape Cod. If your tastes trend more traditional, consider double-hung wood windows and patio doors to complete the look while remaining true to the architecture.
If your new build is in a vacation destination like Martha’s Vineyard, Newport or Watch Hill, consider utilizing large panes of glass with window combinations and large-scale doors to let in as much natural light as possible. Many Southern New England homes include large expanses of glass and integrate four-panel, bi-fold, or multi-slide patio doors.
Pella Windows & Doors of Southern New England can work with you and your builder or architect with decisions on window and door placement, materials and styles considering your personal taste and style as well as the local trends and climate.
View new construction projects in Southern New England
Product Line: Pella Lifestyle Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Grilles Between-the-Glass
Product Line: Pella 250 Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Simulated Divided Light
Find a Showroom Near You
Pella Window and Door Showroom of Centerville
1600 Falmouth RoadCenterville, MA 02632
Call Now:(508) 771-9730
Service:(800) 888-7355
Pella Window and Door Showroom of Seekonk
20 Commerce WaySeekonk, MA 02771
Call Now:(508) 336-6766
Service:(800) 888-7355
Ready to Explore Options?
We can help you explore your options by connecting you with a local Pella expert in your area. Tell us about your project to get a custom project consultation today.