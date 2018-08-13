Fiberglass Entry Door Provides Privacy
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of St. Louis
on August 13, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Foley, MO
Age of Structure:
2005
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway/Front Door
Products Used:
These homeowners in Foley, MO were needing to upgrade their 13 year old front entry door. They wanted an updated, simple look, while also gaining privacy and providing more natural light to the home. With a new fiberglass entry door, we were able to achieve this look for them. The Craftsman style panel with a full lite side light gave them the privacy they needed, while still allowing sunlight to enter the home.
