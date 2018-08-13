<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Fiberglass Entry Door Provides Privacy

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of St. Louis

on August 13, 2018

Before

before image of st louis home entry door before getting new fiberglass entry door

After

after image of st louis home new fiberglass entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Foley, MO

  • Age of Structure:

    2005

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway/Front Door

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

These homeowners in Foley, MO were needing to upgrade their 13 year old front entry door. They wanted an updated, simple look, while also gaining privacy and providing more natural light to the home. With a new fiberglass entry door, we were able to achieve this look for them. The Craftsman style panel with a full lite side light gave them the privacy they needed, while still allowing sunlight to enter the home.

