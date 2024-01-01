<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

St. Louis Front Doors

Stylish Front Doors Bring Personality to Your Home

St. Louis was founded in a strategic location that gave it access to all the materials needed to build a city. That advantage helped give the entire city a more refined architecture than most metro areas. Those refined tastes are still popular today.

Double front doors, decorative glass, and sidelights are all trends that reflect the detailed, historic architecture of St. Louis. These styles fit many of the traditional neighborhoods that put the city’s architecture on the map as well as a modern preference for more natural light and front entrances that make a statement.

Commonly known as: exterior door, entry door, front entry door, entrance door, main door

Slide 1 / 4

50% Off Qualifying Installations1

OR

0% APR For 24 Months2

Claim Offer

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Glass Doors with Sidelights

Whether it’s a modern, high-end brick home in The Hill or a restored Victorian in LaFayette Square, glass has been in a feature of front doors in St. Louis for generations. Many home styles, especially more modern and contemporary ones, prefer glass for the large amounts of light and feeling of space.

Double Front Doors

St. Louis is home to some of the most famous Victorian homes in the world: the Painted Ladies lining Lafayette Square. These colorful classics prominently feature double front doors, enhancing the curb appeal of the already stunning homes. Double doors with multiple panels, decorative carvings, and applied moldings fit the refined architecture of St. Louis’ most beloved styles.

Wood-look Front Doors

Wood-look fiberglass doors are popular among the modern and contemporary style popular in St. Louis butt it's also a fitting option for traditional homes. Glass is a popular addition, but many homeowners in St. Louis like the look and increased privacy of a solid front door.

Storm and Screen Doors

St. Louis is one of the top 10 “mosquito cities” in the United States. Storm doors are a solution that can help you enjoy fair weather while avoiding the pests.

St. Louis Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Get year-round protection with Low-E insulating glass on entry doors with windows or sidelights. Low-E glass helps keep your home warm in the winter and cool in the hot, humid summer.

Durable Materials

Fiberglass and steel are low-maintenance materials that can help stand up to the ever-changing St. Louis weather. These materials have long-lasting finishes to help resist wear from the sun as well as the elements.

Weather Protection

Storm doors provide an additional layer of protection from the mix of precipitation St. Louis experiences, preserving the look of your front door for years to come.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Find a Pella Showroom

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows and Doors of St. Louis expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home - and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Enter your Zip Code

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does an entry door cost?
Do I need to finish my Pella entry door?
What glass options are available on Pella entry doors?
How long is the factory prefinish warranty on entry doors?