Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build
When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Popular home styles and trends in St. Louis
New construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
View new construction projects in St. Louis
Product Line: Pella Lifestyle Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Grilles Between-the-Glass
Product Line: Pella 250 Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Simulated Divided Light
Find a Showroom Near You
Pella Window and Door Showroom of Columbia
2909 Falling Leaf LaneSuite EColumbia, MO 65201
Call Now:(573) 441-1111
Service:(800) 338-4006
Pella Windows and Doors of Greater St. Louis
17702 Chesterfield Airport RoadChesterfield, MO 63005
Call Now:(314) 714-0100
Service:(800) 338-4006
Ready to Explore Options?
We can help you explore your options by connecting you with a local Pella expert in your area. Tell us about your project to get a custom project consultation today.