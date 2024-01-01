St. Louis Sliding Glass Doors

St. Louis is a city known for its architectural history, so it’s no surprise that there’s a diverse mix of home styles. In neighborhoods like the Gate District and Forest Park you can see a centuries-old Victorian house right next door to a modern or contemporary home. But no matter where your house falls on the street, a sliding glass door is a stylish upgrade with a flexible design.

With two large glass panels and a door that glides along a track within the frame, sliding glass doors are a popular addition as an entrance to a patio. Only one panel is operable and instead of folding or swinging open, the doors slide, opening up additional space for furniture or decor in your kitchen and outdoor living space.

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, exterior sliding door, gliding door, sliding deck door, gliding patio door