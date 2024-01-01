St. Louis Sliding Glass Doors
Sliding Doors Add More Style in Less Space
St. Louis is a city known for its architectural history, so it’s no surprise that there’s a diverse mix of home styles. In neighborhoods like the Gate District and Forest Park you can see a centuries-old Victorian house right next door to a modern or contemporary home. But no matter where your house falls on the street, a sliding glass door is a stylish upgrade with a flexible design.
With two large glass panels and a door that glides along a track within the frame, sliding glass doors are a popular addition as an entrance to a patio. Only one panel is operable and instead of folding or swinging open, the doors slide, opening up additional space for furniture or decor in your kitchen and outdoor living space.
Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, exterior sliding door, gliding door, sliding deck door, gliding patio door
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Sliding French Doors
Sliding Screen Doors*
Large Sliding Patio Doors
Sliding Glass Doors With Built-In-Blinds
St. Louis Climate Recommendations
Low-E Protection
Durable Materials
Glass Glazing
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.