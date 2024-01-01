<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
St. Louis Sliding Glass Doors

Sliding Doors Add More Style in Less Space

St. Louis is a city known for its architectural history, so it’s no surprise that there’s a diverse mix of home styles. In neighborhoods like the Gate District and Forest Park you can see a centuries-old Victorian house right next door to a modern or contemporary home. But no matter where your house falls on the street, a sliding glass door is a stylish upgrade with a flexible design.

With two large glass panels and a door that glides along a track within the frame, sliding glass doors are a popular addition as an entrance to a patio. Only one panel is operable and instead of folding or swinging open, the doors slide, opening up additional space for furniture or decor in your kitchen and outdoor living space.

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, exterior sliding door, gliding door, sliding deck door, gliding patio door

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Sliding French Doors

rench patio doors offer a traditional elegance that appeals to owners of older homes. But many people still prefer a sliding door operation over a swinging door in that space. Wooden sliding glass doors look like French doors, especially if you add a traditional patio door handle or square grilles. Sliding French patio doors fit many classic home styles like Victorians or Tudors as well as more modern American Craftsman houses and bungalows.

Sliding Screen Doors*

In a city with a seasonal mosquito problem, screens are an important addition to your sliding glass door. Patio screen doors allow you to open up your home on a sunny St. Louis day without bringing in a host of insects along with the fresh air. Retractable screens, in particular, are popular in the area. A retractable screen door protects your entrance from bugs when you open up your home to a breeze and then rolls away into a self-storage system when not in use so you get clear, untinted, and undivided sunlight.

Large Sliding Patio Doors

The connection between indoor and outdoor spaces is a critical component of summertime entertaining. Homeowners in St. Louis prefer oversized sliding patio doors that create wider entrances for this high traffic area. When not in use, wide sliding glass doors create the appearance of a large glass wall that brings in more sunlight and makes the outside environment feel like a part of your interior decor. With minimalist, contemporary styles, sliding patio doors can appear nearly frameless and maximize the benefits of glass.

Sliding Glass Doors With Built-In-Blinds

Covering sliding doors with blinds or curtains can take away from the space-saving advantages. Between-the-glass blinds offer the privacy and sunlight control homeowners need without getting in the way. Built-in blinds are installed between two glass panels and operated without a long, dangling cord that could endanger pets and children. Since they’re permanently sealed inside the sliding glass door, they’re protected from dust and damage.

*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Product Lines

St. Louis Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Get year-round protection with Advanced Low-E insulating glass. The added protection helps keep your home warm in the winter and cool in the hot, humid summer.

Durable Materials

Fiberglass and vinyl are low-maintenance materials that can help stand up to the ever-changing St. Louis weather. These materials have long-lasting finishes to help resist wear from the sun as well as the elements.

Glass Glazing

Glazing on your patio door glass panels can help seal out the weather — including those harsh temperatures — and help you maintain a cool and comfortable home climate.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows and Doors of St. Louis expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home - and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

