The Pella Difference
Not just another pretty space.
Tested Beyond Requirements
At Pella, quality is at the heart of what we do. Our testing processes help ensure that our products are built to last.
- Thermal testing uses an infrared camera to show the thermal efficiency of our glass.
- Wood preservative testing helps us to continuously improve our wood durability.
- Cycle testing - we operate each product thousands of times to simulate prolonged performance of key components like locks, screens and shades.
Leaders in Innovation Since 1925
Continuous improvement means always challenging the status quo. Pella adopts and embraces change for the better, and we've implemented that philosophy into each aspect of our business in order to become a leader in technology and product innovation.
After 90+ years we continue to push beyond the ordinary to see what others don't. And this commitment to smart, practical innovation has built us a reputation for effective, patented problem-solving.
Innovative Approach to Product Design
Over 150 Product and Design Patents
Pella has been issued over 150 product and design patents since 1925 for various windows and doors and their components.
Innovative Approach to Product Design
Pella’s manufacturing principles add up to innovative, high-quality windows and doors. Our track record shows a commitment to new ideas that are designed to make life a little easier like retractable insect screens, between-the- glass blinds and shades, and pivoting window sashes that are easy to clean.
Leader In Environmental Stewardship
Pella has a proud history of sustainability and environmental stewardship. Our environmental initiatives are practiced in three primary ways: responsible use of natural resources, recycling and creating energy-efficient products.
"We recognize our responsibilities as stewards of our natural resources and environment, and will avoid wasteful or harmful disregard of the environmental effects of our operations." - 1950, Pete Kuyper, Founder, Pella Corporation
Customized with you in mindPella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to more materials, colors and options than other brands, Pella allows you to let your inner interior designer roam free.
- Wide range of choicesNot only are there a multitude of styles and materials to choose from, but Pella also offers exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds, and grilles, along with smart home products, and proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
A Proud Heritage
The Pella Corporation is a family-owned, privately-held company rooted in the small Dutch Community of Pella, Iowa. Today, Pella provides careers for about 6,000 team members across the United States.