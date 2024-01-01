Vermont is renowned for its picture-postcard towns, full of charming Colonial Revival and Queen Anne style homes. But it’s not just traditional homes that populate Vermont. There’s an abundance of contemporary style residences throughout the Green Mountain State.

Vermont homeowners looking to enhance their contemporary property or add a modern touch to their historic residence are choosing to install double-hung windows. These windows effortlessly match contemporary or classic architectural styles and instantly boost a home’s curb appeal. Discover more reasons why double-hung windows are the number one replacement window choice for Vermont homeowners.

Commonly known as: double sash windows, sash windows, double-hung sash windows