Vermont Double-Hung Windows
Double-Hung Windows Boost Vermont Homes’ Curb Appeal
Vermont is renowned for its picture-postcard towns, full of charming Colonial Revival and Queen Anne style homes. But it’s not just traditional homes that populate Vermont. There’s an abundance of contemporary style residences throughout the Green Mountain State.
Vermont homeowners looking to enhance their contemporary property or add a modern touch to their historic residence are choosing to install double-hung windows. These windows effortlessly match contemporary or classic architectural styles and instantly boost a home’s curb appeal. Discover more reasons why double-hung windows are the number one replacement window choice for Vermont homeowners.
Commonly known as: double sash windows, sash windows, double-hung sash windows
Slide 1 / 5
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Vinyl Double-Hung Windows
Energy-Efficiency
Box Bay Double-Hung Windows
Black Double-Hung Windows
For Vermont homeowners who are designed-focused, black double-hung windows are a classic choice. The black finish can enhance your home’s curb appeal and become a beautiful statement piece. Consider large, black double-hung windows, the extended size can make a room feel bigger and elevate the stylish elements of any living space.
Vermont Climate Recommendations
All four seasons are experienced in Vermont. Spring and summer are relatively warm and pleasant. Winters can be a little tougher, especially when the temperature can drop as low as 14 degrees. Whether you want to stay warm in the winter or cool in the summer, your Pella windows can create an enjoyable interior temperature at home while withstanding any exterior climate conditions.
Low-E Protection
Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Windows with panes of glass with Low-E may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.
Extreme Weather
Your area can be affected by extreme weather events such as ice storms, floods, droughts, heat waves, or major storms. Consider adding a layer of protection from extreme weather with fiberglass windows that stand up to extreme fluctuations in temperature.
Winter WeatherFrequent storms during the winter bring frozen precipitation. Protect your home from the elements with Pella windows.
The Right Product for You
No Mess, No Guess Installation Day
Pella Care Guarantee
Simple Step-by-Step Process