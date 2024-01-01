<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Vermont Double-Hung Windows

Double-Hung Windows Boost Vermont Homes’ Curb Appeal

Vermont is renowned for its picture-postcard towns, full of charming Colonial Revival and Queen Anne style homes. But it’s not just traditional homes that populate Vermont. There’s an abundance of contemporary style residences throughout the Green Mountain State. 

Vermont homeowners looking to enhance their contemporary property or add a modern touch to their historic residence are choosing to install double-hung windows. These windows effortlessly match contemporary or classic architectural styles and instantly boost a home’s curb appeal. Discover more reasons why double-hung windows are the number one replacement window choice for Vermont homeowners. 

Commonly known as: double sash windows, sash windows, double-hung sash windows

Slide 1 / 5

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Vinyl Double-Hung Windows

A cost-effective option, vinyl double-hung windows are an affordable and stylish choice. These windows can easily blend into a historic home’s aesthetic as well as enhance a contemporary property’s look. Similar to our other window materials, vinyl is durable and can endure any weather conditions.

Energy-Efficiency

Enjoy a comfortable temperature in your home all year long with energy-efficient double-hung windows. These windows keep cool air in during hot summers and warm heat from escaping your home during the winter. This energy-efficient quality also helps lower your utility bills.

Box Bay Double-Hung Windows

Traditional Vermont homes may be designed with box bay windows. This charming window style adds an elegant flair to historic homes. Homeowners looking for more functionality can modify their box bay windows to be double-hung. This means their box bay windows can open at the top and bottom sash, allowing for more air to enter a home.

Black Double-Hung Windows

For Vermont homeowners who are designed-focused, black double-hung windows are a classic choice. The black finish can enhance your home’s curb appeal and become a beautiful statement piece. Consider large, black double-hung windows, the extended size can make a room feel bigger and elevate the stylish elements of any living space.

Product Lines

Vermont Climate Recommendations

All four seasons are experienced in Vermont. Spring and summer are relatively warm and pleasant. Winters can be a little tougher, especially when the temperature can drop as low as 14 degrees. Whether you want to stay warm in the winter or cool in the summer, your Pella windows can create an enjoyable interior temperature at home while withstanding any exterior climate conditions.

  • Low-E Protection

    Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Windows with panes of glass with Low-E may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.

  • Extreme Weather

    Your area can be affected by extreme weather events such as ice storms, floods, droughts, heat waves, or major storms. Consider adding a layer of protection from extreme weather with fiberglass windows that stand up to extreme fluctuations in temperature.

  • Winter Weather

    Frequent storms during the winter bring frozen precipitation. Protect your home from the elements with Pella windows.

  • The Right Product for You

  • No Mess, No Guess Installation Day

  • Pella Care Guarantee

  • Simple Step-by-Step Process

Claim Pella Offer

40% Off Qualifying Installations1

OR

No Payments Plus No Interest Until 20252

Claim Offer

Find a Pella Showroom Near You

Enter your Zip Code

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the benefits of replacing my windows?
How can I save money when replacing windows?
What window materials and features are best suited for this region's climate?
How do I open the lower and/or upper sash of my vinyl double-hung window?
What are some popular product options for window replacement?