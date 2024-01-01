At Pella Windows & Doors of Vermont, we want to make window and door replacement as easy as possible for you. We help you find your Pella® products and will professionally install them. What’s more, we can also explain financing options you have to help you finish your project.

Several factors can play into the cost of your window or door replacement. First, you’ll want to consider the size of your project — will you be replacing your front door or are you wanting to replace several windows? Your total will also depend on the style of windows or doors you choose and which material they’re crafted from. Your project’s cost can also differ based on your selection of features and options.

In addition to learning about your financing options and considered all the factors that will determine the cost of your project, you can make financing your project even simpler by taking advantage of any current special offers we have. Give us a call at 802-864-5435 or schedule a free, in-home consultation to learn more.