French Patio Door Replacement a Success in South Burlington
on May 15, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
South Burlington, VT
Age of Structure:
Built in 1991
Area of Structure Involved:
Living room
Products Used:
A South Burlington, Vermont, couple was looking to replace their wood 3-panel patio door. They asked us to replicate what was there to the best of our ability. This included exterior colors, how the door opened, interior stains and hardware colors.
Getting this project completed in time for this couple to sell their home presented us with a unique challenge. However, the finished product — using a Pella Lifestyle Series Wood Hinged Patio Door — was successful in capturing the original look and feel of the door.
Before
After
