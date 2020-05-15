<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
French Patio Door Replacement a Success in South Burlington

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Vermont

on May 15, 2020

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    South Burlington, VT

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1991

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living room

  • Products Used:

    Hinged French Patio Doors

A South Burlington, Vermont, couple was looking to replace their wood 3-panel patio door. They asked us to replicate what was there to the best of our ability. This included exterior colors, how the door opened, interior stains and hardware colors.

Getting this project completed in time for this couple to sell their home presented us with a unique challenge. However, the finished product — using a Pella Lifestyle Series Wood Hinged Patio Door — was successful in capturing the original look and feel of the door.

Before

Three-panel hinged French patio door with white trim

After

Three-panel hinged French patio door replacement with white trim

