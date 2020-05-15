French Patio Door Replacement a Success in South Burlington

A South Burlington, Vermont, couple was looking to replace their wood 3-panel patio door. They asked us to replicate what was there to the best of our ability. This included exterior colors, how the door opened, interior stains and hardware colors.

Getting this project completed in time for this couple to sell their home presented us with a unique challenge. However, the finished product — using a Pella Lifestyle Series Wood Hinged Patio Door — was successful in capturing the original look and feel of the door.