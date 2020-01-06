Contemporary Windows and Patio Doors Capture Scenery at Mad River Guesthouse

Clean, contemporary windows and in-swing hinged doors match the aesthetic of this house in Mad River, Vermont. With large Architect Series® Contemporary windows and patio doors, the architect and contractor were able to provide the details the homeowner was looking for.

McLeod and Kredell Architects and Brothers Building were able to transform this beautiful guesthouse, providing large expanses of glass to capture the ever-changing outdoor beauty of Vermont. The natural wood interior of the windows and doors, along with the adjacent soffits and flooring, create a unique connection with the surrounding forest.

Photography: Erica Allen Studio