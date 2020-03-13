Replacement Bay Window Updates Vermont Home

These Vermont homeowners were repeat customers who wanted to use the same product we used for their first project and to keep the colors consistent with their new replacement windows.

They wanted to update their living room bay window to better control the light and get privacy with between-the-glass blinds offered in our Lifestyle Series.

In the living room we installed a bay window. This is a large unit and take skilled workers to install this unit properly. The large unit went in great, our installers worked carefully and diligently in order to make sure this large bay window was installed properly and professionally.