<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Spruce Peak Lodge Adds Style with Stunning Architect Series Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Vermont

on February 10, 2020

View of the Adventure Center at Spruce Peak in Stowe, Vermont

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Business

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Stowe, VT

  • Age of Structure:

    3 years

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Exterior

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows

Spruce Peak is a luxury slopeside resort in Stowe, Vermont. We took on a large, complex project to bring windows with modern features that still had that classic ski lodge style.

The Architect Series windows have a wood interior for a timeless look and an aluminum-clad exterior to help withstand the elements on the mountain. The windows of this beautiful building have a matching red color that stands out from the timbers. 

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now