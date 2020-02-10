Spruce Peak Lodge Adds Style with Stunning Architect Series Windows
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Vermont
on February 10, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Business
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Stowe, VT
Age of Structure:
3 years
Area of Structure Involved:
Exterior
Products Used:
Spruce Peak is a luxury slopeside resort in Stowe, Vermont. We took on a large, complex project to bring windows with modern features that still had that classic ski lodge style.
The Architect Series windows have a wood interior for a timeless look and an aluminum-clad exterior to help withstand the elements on the mountain. The windows of this beautiful building have a matching red color that stands out from the timbers.
Project Gallery
