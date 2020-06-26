250 Series Vinyl Windows Complement the Color of This Chesterfield Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on June 26, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
North Chesterfield, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1997
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire house
Products Used:
This homeowner was looking to replace his original wooden windows with something more low-maintenance. After working with the professionals at Pella, the homeowner decided on vinyl windows through the 250 Series product line. The choice of exterior frame color helps to bring out the color of the home as well.
Project Gallery
