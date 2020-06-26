<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
250 Series Vinyl Windows Complement the Color of This Chesterfield Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on June 26, 2020

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    North Chesterfield, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1997

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire house

  • Products Used:

    Vinyl Windows

This homeowner was looking to replace his original wooden windows with something more low-maintenance. After working with the professionals at Pella, the homeowner decided on vinyl windows through the 250 Series product line. The choice of exterior frame color helps to bring out the color of the home as well. 

