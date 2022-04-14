All In a Day's Work: North Chesterfield Home Adds New Windows & Doors

Here's a look at a recent replacement project in North Chesterfield that serves as a great example of what the Pella Virginia team is able to accomplish. Eighteen windows and four entry doors, some of which required a different installation method than others, all completed in one day!

This customer went with Lifestyle Series double-hung windows for this project, wood clad in aluminum for superior protection and perfect for customization, and fiberglass entry doors. She couldn't be happier about the way everything turned out.