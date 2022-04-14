<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
All In a Day's Work: North Chesterfield Home Adds New Windows & Doors

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on April 14, 2022

Before

North Chesterfield home exterior

After

North Chesterfield home exterior

Project Scope

Here's a look at a recent replacement project in North Chesterfield that serves as a great example of what the Pella Virginia team is able to accomplish. Eighteen windows and four entry doors, some of which required a different installation method than others, all completed in one day!

This customer went with Lifestyle Series double-hung windows for this project, wood clad in aluminum for superior protection and perfect for customization, and fiberglass entry doors. She couldn't be happier about the way everything turned out.

Window on North Chesterfield home exterior
Entry door on North Chesterfield home exterior

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

