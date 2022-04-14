All In a Day's Work: North Chesterfield Home Adds New Windows & Doors
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on April 14, 2022
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
North Chesterfield, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1969
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
Here's a look at a recent replacement project in North Chesterfield that serves as a great example of what the Pella Virginia team is able to accomplish. Eighteen windows and four entry doors, some of which required a different installation method than others, all completed in one day!
This customer went with Lifestyle Series double-hung windows for this project, wood clad in aluminum for superior protection and perfect for customization, and fiberglass entry doors. She couldn't be happier about the way everything turned out.
