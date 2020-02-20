<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Architect, Lifestyle and 250 Series Windows Fully Transform a Henrico Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Virginia

on February 20, 2020

New Pella windows on home in Henrico, Virginia

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Henrico, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    50 years

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Kitchen, bedrooms, hallways, den, dining room, bathrooms, studio, and basement

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Vinyl Windows, and Wood Windows

The homeowner in Henrico, Virginia, was looking to update all of the windows on their 50-year-old home. For this large window replacement project, they chose a combination of Lifestyle Series and Architect Series wood windows, as well as Pella 250 Series vinyl windows. The mix of materials on the double-hung windows complemented each other in terms of energy efficiency and the exterior look.

