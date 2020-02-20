Architect, Lifestyle and 250 Series Windows Fully Transform a Henrico Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Virginia
on February 20, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Henrico, VA
Age of Structure:
50 years
Area of Structure Involved:
Kitchen, bedrooms, hallways, den, dining room, bathrooms, studio, and basement
Products Used:
The homeowner in Henrico, Virginia, was looking to update all of the windows on their 50-year-old home. For this large window replacement project, they chose a combination of Lifestyle Series and Architect Series wood windows, as well as Pella 250 Series vinyl windows. The mix of materials on the double-hung windows complemented each other in terms of energy efficiency and the exterior look.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.