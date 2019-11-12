<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Architect Series Double Hung Window Installation in Richmond

Jason Dowdy

on November 12, 2019

Interior view of new white wood double-hung windows with traditional grille pattern

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Richmond, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    40 years old

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Bedroom, living room, hallways, and bathroom

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows and Wood Windows

This Richmond, Virginia, customer was looking to upgrade their old, outdated windows.

The home is in a neighborhood of older homes, so wood replacement windows were selected to match the historical integrity of the neighborhood. We installed wood double-hung windows with traditional grille patterns

The functionality and beauty of the Architect Series windows exceeded the customer's expectations.

Project Gallery

