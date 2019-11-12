Architect Series Double Hung Window Installation in Richmond
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on November 12, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Richmond, VA
Age of Structure:
40 years old
Area of Structure Involved:
Bedroom, living room, hallways, and bathroom
Products Used:
This Richmond, Virginia, customer was looking to upgrade their old, outdated windows.
The home is in a neighborhood of older homes, so wood replacement windows were selected to match the historical integrity of the neighborhood. We installed wood double-hung windows with traditional grille patterns.
The functionality and beauty of the Architect Series windows exceeded the customer's expectations.
Project Gallery
