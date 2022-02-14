Award-Winning Easy-Slide Operators Enhance Richmond Windows

This recent replacement project in Richmond shows off a popular new feature of our Impervia fiberglass windows: the easy-slide operator. It really lives up to its name, proving much easier to use than a traditional casement window crank — so much so that it won "Product of the Year" at the 2021 International Builder Show. Check out the interior shot of the window for a closer look at this feature.

The homeowners love the visible glass and ventilation casement windows provide, so we made it less work to open ours up. It just goes to show that while Pella has been around for almost 100 years, we're still finding new ways to innovate!