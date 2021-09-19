Black & White Transformation for Virginia Beach Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on September 19, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Virginia Beach, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1990
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
Double-Hung Windows, Fiberglass Windows, and Pella Impervia Series
We love projects that move toward the ever-popular black and white look, and judging by how many we're currently working on all over Central Virginia, so do you! The homeowner for this project opted for Pella Impervia Series double-hung windows in all black to contrast with the new white paint on the exterior of the building.
It's safe to say that this home has a whole lot more curb appeal after this transformation!
Before
After
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.