Black & White Transformation for Virginia Beach Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on September 19, 2021

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Virginia Beach, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1990

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Fiberglass Windows, and Pella Impervia Series

We love projects that move toward the ever-popular black and white look, and judging by how many we're currently working on all over Central Virginia, so do you! The homeowner for this project opted for Pella Impervia Series double-hung windows in all black to contrast with the new white paint on the exterior of the building.

It's safe to say that this home has a whole lot more curb appeal after this transformation!

Before

Before exterior view of Virginia Beach home

After

After exterior view of Virginia Beach home with Pella fiberglass windows

