Black Bay Window Makes a Statement on Brick Bon-Air Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on February 2, 2024

Before

Windows on Richmond home

After

Bay window on Richmond home

Project Scope

The homeowner for this replacement project in Richmond's Bon-Air neighborhood wanted something that would “pop” against her brick exterior and offer a little more curb appeal as a result. So, the Pella Virginia team got her all set up with Lifestyle Series double-hung windows and a bay window, all in black.

The process went great, and she says neighbors were stopping by as the crew was working to see what was going on. She was able to brag about her brand-new windows and can now enjoy the view in style!

