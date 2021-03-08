<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Black Lifestyle Series Replacement Windows for Midlothian Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on March 8, 2021

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Midlothian, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1979

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows and Wood Windows

The homeowner's goal for this project was to replace their old, drafty windows with something much more energy-efficient and with a black exterior color to match the shutters.

