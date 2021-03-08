Black Lifestyle Series Replacement Windows for Midlothian Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on March 8, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Midlothian, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1979
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
The homeowner's goal for this project was to replace their old, drafty windows with something much more energy-efficient and with a black exterior color to match the shutters.
Project Gallery
